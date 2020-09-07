Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $543.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $584.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 394,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. 867,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

