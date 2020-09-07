Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.76). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 193,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

