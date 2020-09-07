Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Brokerages expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $23.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Veracyte posted sales of $30.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $102.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $106.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 16,738 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $496,449.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,895. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 838,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

