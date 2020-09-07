Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0976

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.05310211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051743 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

