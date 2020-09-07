Zebi (ZCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX and IDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00126675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00226343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.01595346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

