Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Hits $250,689.39

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $250,689.39 and approximately $802.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00123987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00216880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.01603216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00167184 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.