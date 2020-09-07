ZMINE (ZMN) Market Capitalization Achieves $330,740.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $330,740.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00073366 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00287109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001649 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044585 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000457 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008480 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

