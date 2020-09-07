ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of ZTO remained flat at $$33.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,339,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

