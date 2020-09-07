ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.
Shares of ZTO remained flat at $$33.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,339,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
