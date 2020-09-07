ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd.
ZTO stock remained flat at $$33.27 on Friday. 2,339,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
