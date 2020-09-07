ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

ZTO stock remained flat at $$33.27 on Friday. 2,339,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

