ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $222,810.85 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $222,810.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00781495 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,746,192,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,192,128 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.