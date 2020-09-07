ZumCoin Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

