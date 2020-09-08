-$0.20 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,277.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,231,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 358,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 736,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,319. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $311.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

