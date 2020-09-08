$0.74 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.97. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

