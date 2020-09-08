$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.71. Standex Int’l posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex Int’l.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Standex Int’l by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,272. The stock has a market cap of $728.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

