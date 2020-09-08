$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

