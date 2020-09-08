0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $524,500.96 and approximately $1.47 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.05055634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052217 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

