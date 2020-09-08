$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,053. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

