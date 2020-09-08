$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,053. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.