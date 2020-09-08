$250.78 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $250.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.33 million and the highest is $253.30 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $216.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

