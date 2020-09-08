$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $25.30 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $103.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $106.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.60 million, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $100.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.37. 31,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.11. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 723,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 127,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

