$29.11 Million in Sales Expected for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.14 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $27.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $115.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $118.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.12 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $116.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

