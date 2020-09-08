2key.network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $720,405.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.35 million and $720,405.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.05055634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052217 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,726,938 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.