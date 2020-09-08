$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $7.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Fondren Management LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

