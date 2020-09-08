$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $7.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Fondren Management LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.