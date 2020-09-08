8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $52.12 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $52.12 million and $30.80 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

