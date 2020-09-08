AAC (NYSE:AAC) Trading Up 2.1%

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 98,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 306,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.71, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

AAC Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

