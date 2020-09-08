Actinium Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $241,445.43 and $454,209.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059385 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,018,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

