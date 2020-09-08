Adelphoi (ADL) Price Down 49.9% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $104,816.64 and approximately $296.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00219992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.01663806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177005 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

