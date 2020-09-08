Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Trading Down 0.4%

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 236.55 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14). 5,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54.

Adept Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

