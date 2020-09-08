Aeternity Trading 33.2% Lower This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and $6.99 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, OOOBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 365,718,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,897,886 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DragonEX, FCoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Crex24, OKEx, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, BigONE, IDAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, BitMart, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

