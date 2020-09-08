Aion Market Capitalization Reaches $43.24 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $1.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00216410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.01661589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00176071 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Koinex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, DragonEX, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

