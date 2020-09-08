AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $11.39 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.47 or 0.05042476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052358 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

