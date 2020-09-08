AlarmForce Industries (TSE:AF) Shares Up 0.2%

AlarmForce Industries (TSE:AF) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.

About AlarmForce Industries (TSE:AF)

AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmForce Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmForce Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.