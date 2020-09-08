Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) Shares Up 36.5%

Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:AOI) shot up 36.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $23.95. 2,969,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,394% from the average session volume of 198,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Alliance One International Company Profile (NYSE:AOI)

Alliance One International, Inc purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes.

