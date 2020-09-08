Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Trading Down 0.9%

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22). 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 54.26 and a quick ratio of 21.75.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.