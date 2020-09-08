Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,609,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 15,830.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,889 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 487,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,694 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.