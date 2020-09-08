Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $479.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.71 million and the highest is $515.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $817.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 4,823,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,293. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

