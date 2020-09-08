Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Novanta posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $102.51. 96,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,231.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 72.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

