Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.39). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanterix.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

QTRX traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,765. The stock has a market cap of $881.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $56,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,518. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

