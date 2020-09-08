Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $54,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 855,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,990. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

