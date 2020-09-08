Analyzing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & LSL Property Services (NYSE:LSLPF)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and LSL Property Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 6.74 $150.42 million $2.94 10.15 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 44.35% 7.51% 4.85% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.