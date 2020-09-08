AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0363 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $103,033.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00219992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.01663806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177005 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

