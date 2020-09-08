Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $4.41

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $4.41 or 0.00042795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $146.15 million and $41.03 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.05051065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

