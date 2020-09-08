ARbit Price Down 32% Over Last Week (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ARbit has a market capitalization of $6,729.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARbit has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ARbit

ARbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

