Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

