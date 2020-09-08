Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Arionum has a market cap of $165,013.33 and approximately $80,530.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,347.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.63 or 0.03378808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.02205122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00470427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00800545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00609258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049601 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

