Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and COSS. Ark has a market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,902,808 coins and its circulating supply is 123,531,911 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, COSS, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.