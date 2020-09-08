Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Up 5.5%

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.82. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

