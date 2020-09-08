Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Hits $6,799.05

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,799.05 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 35,139,564 coins and its circulating supply is 32,873,537 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

