Augur (REP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.38 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $16.19 or 0.00156478 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Liqui and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $178.13 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00120681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00216190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.01647580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00174603 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, GOPAX, HitBTC, BitBay, IDEX, DragonEX, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Crex24, Poloniex, Liqui, Bitbns, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Kraken, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.