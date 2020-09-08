Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs (CVE:AVE) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (CVE:AVE) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 45,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 199,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Company Profile (CVE:AVE)

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

