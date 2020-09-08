Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.50

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 589897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.63).

The company has a market cap of $561.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.05.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.